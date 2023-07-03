Could WWE Hall of Famer return after 135 days to face Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam? Exploring potential dream match

Rhea Ripley is expected to defend her title at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Word on the internet is that Mami will put her Women’s World Championship on the line against a Hall of Famer, and the feud could kick off on RAW this week.

The Hall of Famer in question is Beth Phoenix. It is possible that the Glamazon could return to the company after 135 days since her last appearance and confront Rhea Ripley. For those unaware, the Eradicator will face Natalya on the red brand this week.

A potential scenario for Ripley could see her attack Nattie after the match forcing Beth Phoenix to come to the aid of her best friend. The WWE Hall of Famer is no stranger to confronting Ripley. The two famously took on each other in their mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Beth teamed up with Edge against Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor. This was her first match since Royal Rumble 2022 when she teamed up with her husband to take on The Miz and Maryse in a rare mixed tag team pay-per-view match.

Mami’s most recent Premium Live Event appearance transpired at Money in the Bank 2023 this past Saturday. The Women’s World Champion accompanied Dominik Mysterio for his match against Cody Rhodes.

Rhea Ripley will defend her title on RAW this week

The Australian will be in action on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. Ripley will put her Women’s World Championship on the line against a world record holder in Natalya.

Read WWE’s official announcement for the match below:

"After receiving five Guinness World Records, Natalya will try to set more records as she attempts to take the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley. Ripley has been unstoppable since becoming Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 39, defeating Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash and steamrolling past Natalya twice. Can Natalya finally etch a win over Ripley, or will Ripley remain Natalya's nightmare? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!"

WWE RAW will emanate from CFG Arena in Baltimore, MD. It remains to be seen how things will pan out on the red brand.

