Could WWE Hall of Famer return after 1850 days to manage Chad Gable amid his heel run?

WWE Superstar Chad Gable has unlocked his antagonistic side and unleashed it onto the WWE RAW roster. Gable has developed a serious beef with the Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn after turning heel on April 15 when he failed to defeat Zayn in a title match on RAW.

Interestingly, the fresh change in character has received huge praise from the fans. In fact, a former WWE Hall of Famer could potentially end his 1850-day time-out to guide and manage the Olympian star. Here are three ways the return of Kurt Angle would make a huge difference in Gable's reception among fans.

#3. The return of Kurt Angle for Chad Gable

Kurt Angle is one of the most accomplished names who ever wrestled for the Stamford-based promotion. The former Triple Crown Champion had recently expressed the possibility of working as the manager for Chad Gable on The Kurt Angle Show.

"I think that would be a great idea. If I were going to do it, it has to be worth it to me."

This would reunite Kurt Angle with Chad Gable, who is also a US freestyle wrestling Olympian. Angle was last seen in WWE in a match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. The Hall of Famer was working with Gable at the time and could continue from where he left off.

#2. Angle believes that WWE created his second coming in Gable

Chad Gable and Kurt Angle have a lot of similarities besides representing the US at the Olympics. Angle mentioned on his podcast that Gable has a similar fighting style and he makes use of almost all the moves in his arsenal. This also includes the Hall of Famer’s famous Angle Slam and Ankle Lock.

Notably, the youngster also takes off his singlet before landing his finisher. Angle noted that he sees this as the rebirth of his own wrestling days. Thus, his affinity to Gable and the likelihood of working as his new manager seems feasible.

#1. Team Angle can finally reform at WWE with The Alpha Academy

Chad Gable and Kurt Angle worked alongside the Hall of Famer's kayfabe son, Jason Jordan, as Team Angle before the WWE legend departed WWE in April 2019. Angle noted that the Stamford-based promotion didn’t consider reforming the stable previously. No clear reasons were given by the creative team at the time. But, the former pro wrestler noted that the promotion may have felt that Angle would have overshadowed his co-stars.

Chad Gable now has his own faction, The Alpha Academy. However, if Kurt Angle joins Gable as his new manager or Wiseman, the Intercontinental Title aspirant will get a much stronger edge in his matches. Moreover, Alpha Academy can easily function as the reformed Team Angle.