Could WWE Hall of Famer return to win Money in the Bank and break Asuka's 3-year-old record?

WWE could have a massive surprise in store for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Thus far, five participants have qualified for the showdown: Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Zoey Stark. That one last remaining spot in the multi-women match might belong to a four-time Women's Champion hailing from Sanford, North Carolina.

Lita was last seen in WWE on the April 10 episode of RAW. The former Women's Tag Team Champion was written off from television following a backstage attack from Trish Stratus. According to the real-life Amy Dumas' Instagram, she toured Iceland while on her wrestling break. She hasn't shown any signs of ring rust, though, as witnessed during her appearance on Hoodslam a few weeks ago.

Trish Stratus has found a new ally in Zoey Stark to torment Becky Lynch. To even the odds, Lita could return at Money in the Bank. The potential sixth participant will cost Stark the briefcase despite Stratus' interference and set up a tag team for the future. Will Lita also break Asuka's record of being the oldest Miss Money in the Bank in the process? It's a highly unlikely prospect, unfortunately.

Lita is in the middle of a feud to put over Becky Lynch. It's seemingly the reason why she returned after almost a year. Also, WWE usually opts to put the Money in the Bank on younger stars, with IYO SKY and Lynch being favorites to clinch the briefcase. There is a possibility that Lita assists Big Time Becks in winning the women's ladder match by negating Zoey and Trish.

The Women's MITB Ladder Match idea got implemented in 2017. WWE must give Trish Stratus and Lita, two icons of women's wrestling, a chance to feature in the acclaimed Premium Live Event.

WWE legend Lita wished to participate in the Women's Money in the Bank match

Miss Congeniality is one of the cornerstones of the Attitude Era. Even though the Four Horsewomen of WWE are credited for revolutionizing the industry, it was the collective efforts of Lita, Trish Stratus, Chyna, Jacqueline, Mae Young, and many others who popularised women's wrestling. It's sad to see that such legends were rarely given the license for high-octane, brutal matches.

Lita has achieved a lot in her WWE career, but a few things are left on her wishlist. The Hall of Famer mentioned two matches she would be interested in participating in during an interview with The Bet Las Vegas.

"I remember when the first Elimination Chamber happened [...] I remember when the first Money in the Bank match happened," Lita said, "We (women wrestlers) felt that we just had to quietly look from the sidelines. "We would've been laughed out of the building if we suggested 'what if we had one of those next year?'" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Lita did participate in the Women's Royal Rumble twice in her career, and her dream of fighting in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match may come true soon.

