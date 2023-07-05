Could WWE legend 'return the favor' by putting over Bray Wyatt upon his comeback? Looking at the unfinished business

Bray Wyatt is currently on the list of absent superstars in WWE. The Eater of World's sudden absence from the company left fans disappointed. The WWE Universe has been eagerly waiting for his return to the company. But this time, a wrestling legend could potentially return to help elevate Wyatt's status by putting him over in a match after his comeback.

The legend who could return is none other than Goldberg. The Iconic Superstar has not been seen in WWE since his match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022, where he suffered a loss.

Bray Wyatt's last in-ring performance was at the 2023 Royal Rumble

According to the latest reports, The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion is planning for a retirement tour show in Israel. It is speculated that several other legends, including Sting, may also be part of this tour. However, it is important to note that nothing has been confirmed at this time. So there is no official press release or announcement regarding the tour.

This raised the possibility that Goldberg could make a return to WWE and put over Wyatt upon his comeback. It is also highly likely that WWE will book the return of Wyatt in a blockbuster way to make this an impactful return. Having The Eater of World defeating Goldberg in a match is something that can create a huge buzz all over the internet.

However, it is important to note that these are only pure speculation, and there is no concrete report or rumor of the same.

When Goldberg wrestled Bray Wyatt last time in WWE

Goldberg had already wrestled The Fiend, where he defeated Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia in a Universal Championship match. This marked the second time as the Universal Champion in his career.

However, the ending of this match received significant criticism from fans, with many attributing it as a contributing factor to the decline of Bray Wyatt's Fiend persona.

The Fiend wrestled Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

Wyatt is undoubtedly a popular superstar in the company, but fans believe that poor booking decisions have led to a decline in his career. His recent match against LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2023, which was a Pitch black match, was also heavily criticized by fans.

As Wyatt prepares for his return, it will be interesting to see how WWE chooses to book him and whether they can revitalize his career once again.

