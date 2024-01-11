Could WWE be planning to change major Royal Rumble plans in Jinder Mahal’s favour? Analyzing the prospects

Jinder Mahal is set to have a huge match ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Modern Day Maharaja will take on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship next week on WWE RAW. He attacked the champion last week on the red brand.

While WWE isn’t expected to change the outcome of the Men’s Royal Rumble match in Mahal’s favor, Triple H could set up the former champion for a rematch with The Visionary at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

The outcome of the match could go in either man’s favor. If Rollins retains, he walks safely into Rumble as the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. If Jinder Mahal wins, he can give Rollins his rematch at the January 27 Premium Live Event.

That being said, another man has been vying for the opportunity at the world title. The person is none other than Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on RAW: Day 1 but was stopped by Drew McIntyre.

Priest will be in tag team action with Finn Balor against Awesome Truth (R-Truth and The Miz) next Monday on RAW. It is worth mentioning that Balor recently seemingly acknowledged Truth as a new addition to The Judgment Day.

When was the last time Jinder Mahal won a world title in WWE?

Jinder Mahal is a former one-time world champion in WWE. He defeated Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at Backlash 2017. He’d successfully defend the title against the Viper and Shinsuke Nakamura before dropping it to AJ Styles on a SmackDown before Survivor Series.

Speaking of AJ Styles, the Phenomenal One is set for a blockbuster match at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Styles will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a fatal four-way match also involving Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and LA Knight.

