Could WWE be planning to end historic title reign to set up blockbuster dream match?

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble event is still a long way off, but discussions on WrestleMania 40's main event have already begun.

According to recent rumors, there are continuous talks regarding Gunther winning the Royal Rumble match next year and then moving on to WrestleMania 40 to contend for the WWE Universal title.

Gunther delivered a stellar performance in the 2023 Royal Rumble match. He remained in the match for an incredible 71 minutes after being the first competitor to enter the ring. Gunther managed to surpass the previous record for the most time spent in a Rumble match set by Rey Mysterio at the 2006 Royal Rumble.

It was clear from that performance that WWE has a lot of confidence in Gunther, who is surely set for many more opportunities in the future. He has been RAW's most prominent heel ever since switching to the red brand, and his incredible reign as champion has entrenched him as a formidable opponent on Monday nights.

The length of his reign as champion has been unprecedented. How Gunther will be promoted to a position of world title contention is the only remaining question. When he goes after Roman's title, will he let go of his current one or keep it with him?

What the future holds for Gunther, with or without a shot at ending Roman Reigns' epic title run, is anyone's guess at this point. There is, however, one thing that can be said with absolute certainty; the Austrian star is not only capable of defeating the Tribal Chief, but he also merits the privilege of doing so.

Gunther has shown interest in competing against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at some point in the future.

For the past three years, the Tribal Chief has been running rampant on the WWE roster. Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over 1,000 days, a feat that only a few have accomplished.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns surpasses 1000 DAYS as Universal Champion Roman Reigns surpasses 1000 DAYS as Universal Champion 🎯 https://t.co/dyq5oElQSD

During his unprecedented reign, Roman competed against a wide range of opponents, but he never came into contact with Gunther.

Gunther mentioned a possible match with Reigns during a conversation with Mike Jones.

“I think there’s no rush with that (a match with Roman Reigns). I think he’s doing his thing right now, and I’m very focused on doing my thing so, didn’t really have an urge to, like seek out for that confrontation yet, but like you said, down the line, that’s definitely one of the matches that fans are looking forward to." [H/T PostWrestling]

Gunther is without a doubt the most credible rival to Roman Reigns. With the attention he has been getting from fans and WWE officials thanks to his amazing performances, he may well be challenging for the Universal title in 2024.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes