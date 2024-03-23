Could WWE be planning to repeat major Dominik Mysterio feud at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing SmackDown incident

When Dominik Mysterio went into WrestleMania 39 last year, he had a well-set feud against his father, the WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. But this time around, The Judgment Day member is without a rivalry. However, this does not mean that the Stamford-based promotion isn't considering The Judgment Day member for the PLE.

After all, Dominik is one of the biggest heels in the promotion, and having him on the card would only benefit WWE. While Dominik does not have a feud heading into WrestleMania 40, the latest episode of SmackDown led to many thinking WWE will repeat Dominik's feud from last year.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, Rey Mysterio faced Santos Escobar to open the show. While both men had their moments, at one point, it felt Mysterio was just one 619 away from winning. However, an interference from Dominik Mysterio cost the former United States Champion his match.

This development has led many to believe that WWE is planning a second consecutive match between Dominik and Rey Mysterio. Even though the chances of the same can't be completely ruled out, it's unlikely to see the duo compete. Instead, there are other ways Dominik could be involved.

Dominik Mysterio is probably just a distraction in the rivalry

If closely examined, everything WWE has done since Rey Mysterio lost the United States Championship has led to a stronger rivalry between Santos Escobar and the Hall of Famer. Thus, it seems baffling that the Stamford-based promotion would let go of the match and book Rey vs Dominik Mysterio instead.

The Judgment Day member's interference in the match could just be a distraction to throw Rey off. Apart from that, another reason why Dominik probably interfered in the match was to generate interest ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Dominik Mysterio could be in Santos Escobar's corner

Even though it might be unlikely to see Dominik Mysterio get involved in the rivalry between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, it won't be surprising to see him stand in Escobar's corner. After all, Dominik has a clear agenda for pulling off a move like this.

Given how the 26-year-old was humiliated by Rey at WrestleMania 39, helping Escobar is the perfect way he could get revenge. Apart from his involvement in this feud, it will also be interesting to see whom Dominik feuds against at WrestleMania 40.

