Could WWE reunite popular faction ahead of SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

With SummerSlam set to take place on August 5th, WWE has massive plans for the Premium Live Event. While many returns and surprises are rumored to take place, there is a possibility that the company could look to reunite a major faction ahead of the event.

The faction in question is The Hurt Business. For some time now, the returns of Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt have been doing the rounds. WWE is reportedly looking to resume the rivalry that was left midway due to health issues Wyatt suffered. If such is the case, fans could possibly see The Hurt Business reuniting.

Assuming Bray Wyatt decides to come back with his Wyatt Family gimmick, The All Mighty will need reinforcements to combat the threat they possess. In such a scenario, it won't be a surprise to see The Hurt Business reunite.

Lashley could very well use the help of Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and MVP to come out on top of this feud.

While this is speculative, it will make for a great watch if it happens. Along with The Bloodline, SmackDown will have two new factions that could garner a lot of attention if booked properly. Upon their respective returns, it will be interesting to see what Wyatt and Lashley do.

SummerSlam 2023 has a major match in the works already

While there are many potential matches rumored for SummerSlam 2023, there is one match close to being booked. The match in question is the contest between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. Having faced each other twice, both superstars hold one win against each other.

After Brock Lesnar defeated Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions 2023, The Beast Incarnate went missing for several weeks. During this time, Rhodes feuded with Dominik Mysterio. However, last week, The American Nightmare was in for a shock when Lesnar made his return on RAW.

Upon listening to Lesnar's music, Rhodes ran to attack him and eventually got the better of The Beast. Later this week, The American Nightmare appeared on RAW and challenged Lesnar to a rubber match.

A rubber match is nothing more than a tiebreaker. Considering both Rhodes and Lesnar have one win each, a rubber match would be apt.

While Cody Rhodes has sent out his challenge, Lesnar is yet to accept. However, The Beast Incarnate is scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode of RAW.

It will be interesting to see what Lesnar has to say. Fans will expect him to agree to face Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes