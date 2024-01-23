Could WWE be setting up major feud for Seth Rollins' championship at WrestleMania 40? Exploring RAW stars' battle for supremacy

There has been plenty of speculation about Seth Rollins' match at WrestleMania 40. While many people believe he will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk at the mega event, others feel The Visionary will face Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

Even though both these arguments are valid, there is a chance WWE might plan something completely different. At WrestleMania 40, the Stamford-based promotion could book a Triple Threat Match between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes. The primary reason behind it can be attributed to a recent development on Monday Night RAW.

During the latest edition of the red brand, Rhodes and Punk came face-to-face and had a heated promo battle. Based on their conversation, it was clear that they both were looking to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and then establish their supremacy by winning a world championship. The best way they could do the same is by going after the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

While Punk already has a reason to go after Seth Rollins, Rhodes could do the same because of speculations that suggest Roman Reigns might be facing The Rock at WrestleMania 40. Hence, to win his first world title in WWE, The American Nightmare could go after The Visionary.

A wrestling veteran shared a scenario in which WWE Superstar Seth Rollins could lose his title at WrestleMania 40

While CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are massive favorites to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40, one must not forget that there are other contenders as well. One such contender who is being overshadowed by many is Money in the Bank briefcase holder Damian Priest.

Recently, WWE legend Bully Ray suggested a scenario in which Seth Rollins could lose his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. During an episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Ray first heaped praise on Damian Priest.

Bully Ray said:

"He looks cool in his gear, he looks cool in his backstage stuff, I love how he's finding this groove and this rhythm in the way he speaks. He's got good base in his voice, as a matter of fact sometimes the less Priest says the better because it hits harder."

Moreover, the former WWE Superstar added that he was convinced Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk would be the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night One. Bully Ray added that Punk could defeat Rollins at the event, after which WWE could book Damian to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and win the title.

"Punk vs. Seth night one main event WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Punk wins, 'Yay, Punk won, CM Punk, new champion.' Damian Priest in the ring hits his finish, Priest wins," Bully Ray said. "What's wrong with that? That's the biggest moment you could give Damian Priest."

If the Stamford-based promotion considers this angle suggested by Bully Ray, then it could lead to plenty of excitement in the WWE Universe. However, it will also be interesting to see who wins the Men's Royal Rumble Match this year.

