Could WWE star turn heel after nearly 2 years and ambush LA Knight at Fastlane 2023? Analyzing major diversion

WWE Fastlane is just days away. The big show will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. While several intriguing bouts have been announced for the show, perhaps the most interesting match features John Cena in action.

Cena will be teaming up with LA Knight to battle Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Knight saved the former from an assault by The Bloodline during the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown. This came after Uso and Sikoa attacked several stars to make sure they didn't team up with Big Match John.

Perhaps the most brutal assault happened to AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One was originally set to team up with John Cena until The Bloodline members took him out of action. Interestingly, Styles may cost Cena and Knight their match in the end by turning heel for the first time in two years.

Expand Tweet

The Phenomenal One has been showing signs of anger and frustration, regularly snapping at The O.C. and even Cameron Grimes in The SmackDown LowDown. He isn't afraid to step up to anybody and chew them out or punch them in the nose if he deems it necessary.

Given his recent attitude, he may be bitter that LA Knight took his spot at WWE Fastlane. To punish The Megastar, AJ may return at the big show to cost Knight the win and then assault him post-match. He may even shift his attack onto John Cena afterward.

Other members of The O.C. have stood up to The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

For weeks, Karl Anderson made it clear that he didn't want to mess around with The Bloodline. He told Michin not to do it and even warned AJ Styles about the risks of fighting the dominant group. Both Michin and AJ blew Karl's warnings off.

In the end, Anderson was proven to be correct. With Luke Gallows hurt the stable was already down a member. Following Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso's assault on Styles, only Karl and Mia Yim remain. Despite that, neither backed down from their deadly opposition.

Karl attacked Solo and Jimmy and went on to wrestle one-half of the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions during WWE SmackDown last week. While Uso stood tall in the end, Anderson wasn't done and tried to get revenge post-match, only to be beaten down by the brother duo.

Expand Tweet

As The Bloodline was leaving, Michin made her way out to check on Karl. Before doing so, however, she reared back and hit Jimmy with a brutal slap that echoed throughout the arena. Uso was furious, but Blasian Baddie more than made her point.