Could WWE be teasing 9-time champion's return? Analyzing potential SmackDown clue

This week's SmackDown was an exciting watch, but one of the most intriguing events that unfolded didn't occur on WWE TV. Marti Amado's ominous song, 'Nightbird,' played around Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. It referenced demons and shadows and was the same track played during Monday's episode of RAW, and fans speculated that it might be about Uncle Howdy.

However, it might be teasing the return of another superstar fans are familiar with from the Bray Wyatt-verse. Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE TV since January 2023, after she went on maternity leave. There was another tease during SmackDown, which displayed graphics in the corner that stated:

"You forgot about us."

Alexa Bliss was put in an on-screen partnership with the late great Bray Wyatt's Fiend character during 2020-2021. She excelled with a dark and mysterious alter-ego despite the somewhat cringe that came with it.

The nine-time WWE Women's Champion could be behind the ongoing teases, and it would certainly shock fans. Many expect it to be Uncle Howdy, played by Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas, but The Wicked Witch of WWE could be back to cast her spell on 'the Renaissance era.'

Two-time SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss teased an in-ring WWE return

Alexa Bliss could be nearing a return to WWE TV on either SmackDown or RAW, judging by recent comments she made about working towards getting back in the ring.

"Back at it," she wrote.

Bliss, 32, flourished when she arrived on the main roster in 2016 with her fiery personality and comical interactions with fans. Her reliability led to her winning the SmackDown Women's Championship five months after arriving on the blue brand.

The Five Feet of Fury has proven she can make any character work and is yet to be booked by WWE's new CCO Paul 'Triple H' Levesque. He has got the best out of storylines in the new era and many want to revisit Bliss' story from the Wyatt-verse.

WWE could create a new faction to honor Bray Wyatt

The teases from SmackDown and RAW seemingly indicate that Uncle Howdy is set to return, but what if it's not just one superstar? Fans didn't spend much time getting a look at the mysterious character due to Bray Wyatt's unfortunate passing in August 2023.

Thus, fans may have difficulty connecting with the character since they aren't entirely familiar with him. This is why a potential stable could and should be on the cards with Alexa Bliss leading it.

Alexa Bliss' mic skills have made her one of the most entertaining women's wrestlers of the past decade. She showed versatility while working with The Fiend and could be the perfect mouthpiece for a quiet and calculative Uncle Howdy.

The faction doesn't end there, though, as two former members of the Wyatt Family could join. Braun Strowman is still on the WWE roster but has been sidelined since May 2023 with a neck injury. The Monster of All Monsters could reintroduce his Wyatt Family character, which wreaked havoc when he debuted on the main roster in 2015.

Erick Rowan is the final piece of the puzzle, and he's been appearing on the Independent Circuit recently. Big Red appeared on SmackDown (August 2023) as WWE paid tribute to Wyatt and Terry Funk.

It shouldn't be too difficult for Paul Levesque to lure Rowan back to WWE and potentially insert him into a new faction. That faction's name should be the Wyatt 4, similar to the one reportedly on the cards before The Eater of Worlds' death.

Alexa Bliss could recreate the 'magic' she accomplished with Bray Wyatt

Alexa Bliss' time spent working with Bray Wyatt means she likely 'fed her head' with a ton of creativity that The New Face of Fear spilled during their partnership.

Paul Levesque once admitted that Wyatt's creative mind could sometimes go out of control:

"Without the harness and without somebody to point the tornado, it's all over the place."

However, Alexa Bliss made the most of her experience working with Bray Wyatt, and she reflected on this with a touching tribute after his passing:

"Working with Windham was just so — it was magic. It was magic because being able to watch him in his creative element and be able to work with him really, you know, expanded my creativity. And being able to just watch him work, and work beside him, was just truly, truly an honor." [H/T SEScoops]

Thus, Lexi has all the tools to pull off a Wyatt-esque storyline these teasers on SmackDown and RAW appear to be pointing towards. She could thrive working alongside Uncle Howdy or even going it alone in her unhinged character that fans took to during her Fiend partnership.

