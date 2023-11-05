Crown Jewel 2023 fallout: 6-time champion to turn heel after 10 months and dethrone Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility 

Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. However, The Visionary could drop his title to a six-time champion in the coming days.

The superstar in question is none other than Sami Zayn. As you may know, Sami made a surprise appearance at Crown Jewel 2023 to help Seth Rollins escape with the World Heavyweight Title.

The former Intercontinental Champion thwarted Damain Priest's plan of becoming the new world champion by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract by running off with the briefcase through the crowd.

Meanwhile, WWE recently teased the former Honorary Uce's heel turn. Zayn has been a babyface since January this year. However, he may undergo a character change soon, given the recent tease.

The creative team could have Rollins thank Sami for his help at Crown Jewel, only for the former Bloodline member to turn heel and lay waste to The Visionary.

The six-time champion could then challenge The Visionary for the title at the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event and possibly become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

What happened at WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 undoubtedly was a blockbuster affair. As mentioned earlier, the event saw Seth Rollins defeat Drew McIntyre in a singles contest for the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn made easy work of JD McDonagh on the pre-show.

While IYO SKY earned a hard-fought victory over Bianca Belair to retain her WWE Women's Title, Rhea Ripley defeated Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark in a Fatal Five-Way match to hold on to her Women's World Title.

Furthermore, Roman Reigns prevailed over LA Knight to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Elsewhere on the show, Logan Paul became the new United States Champion, defeating Rey Mysterio.

Solo Sikoa earned a dominating win over John Cena, and Cody Rhodes made another strong statement by defeating the current Money in the Bank winner, Damian Priest, at the event.

