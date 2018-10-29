Crown Jewel: 7 matches we would have loved to see

Vijay Raman FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 681 // 29 Oct 2018, 00:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The event is all set to get underway.

WWE is set to make a comeback to Dubai for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view which is about to take place on 2nd November after some deliberations and controversies surrounding the happening in the desert nation.

After the grand success of the Greatest Royal Rumble earlier this year, one can expect Crown Jewel to be a hit too. This show will mark the in-ring return of one of the greatest of all time Shawn Michaels almost a decade-long hiatus when he teams up with Triple H (DX) to take on the Brothers of Destruction.

That is not all, this event features the World Cup to know who is best in the world which is an 8 man tournament, it is also the first pay per view after Roman Reigns relinquished his title, and the monumental heel turn of Dean Ambrose on Seth Rollins.

Here are the 7 matches we would have loved to see at Crown Jewel.

#7 Jeff Hardy vs Bobby Lashley

They have both have met each other in the past.

Jeff Hardy is still one of the most athletic performers, given his age and is one of the greatest risk takers in the history of professional wrestling. Recently, he had one of the most enthralling and sadistic feuds with the Viper Randy Orton and their match at the Hell in the Cell was magnificent.

Bobby Lashley may come in as a replacement for John Cena who pulled out of the Crown Jewel event and the former is rumoured to compete in his place. One major worry is Lashley has a nagging shoulder problem and could be out for a while.

They have been in the same ring in the past in the WWE as a team and this could be a dream first-time matchup between the two at Crown Jewel.

1 / 6 NEXT