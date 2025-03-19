Cruel WWE fans gave John Cena the worst goodbye ever 12 years ago

John Cena is regarded as the Greatest of all Time by many fans and professionals. Despite his accomplishments and babyface status for decades, he wasn't always well-liked by fans. He even experienced a time when the audience cheered upon hearing devastating news regarding his health.

Cena was arguably the biggest superstar in WWE of all time, much more so in the 2010s when he started winning more championships and was regarded as the face of the company. Despite being a babyface at the time, many didn't like him due to his constant wins, and was even accused of "burying talent." It got to the point when fans cheered after announcing he would be absent due to an injury.

At the 2013 SummerSlam, Daniel Bryan defeated John Cena for the WWE Championship, only to be cashed in on by then Money in the Bank winner Randy Orton with some help from special guest referee Triple H. On the following RAW episode, John revealed that he had to undergo surgery for a tricep tear, which he had been putting off two weeks, and would be absent for a few months. Instead of the fans sympathizing with him, they cheered and even chanted "Yes" upon learning the news.

Despite the cruel response from fans, Cena smiled and said he would miss the crowd and expressed his respect and admiration for the now Bryan Danielson. Two months later, John returned at that year's Hell in a Cell where he defeated Alberto Del Rio for the World Heavyweight title.

What did John Cena say on his recent WWE RAW appearance?

At Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena did the unthinkable and turned heel in over two decades. He attacked Cody Rhodes and sided with The Rock in the process. On this week's Monday show, he had something to say to the fans.

On RAW's show in Brussels, Cena returned for the first time since the previous Premium Live Event. During his appearance, he stated that his relationship with fans was toxic and they only continued to take stuff from him. The 16-time World Champion also noted that he no longer cares about them:

"I'm breaking up with you, I'm done. I'm breaking up with every single person, whether you like me or you don't; you're dumped. I don't need you anymore, I don't care about you and you don't matter to me."

It remains to be seen what is next for John Cena in his farewell tour in WWE.

