Current champion to go on hiatus after Payback 2023? Taking a look at the chances!

At WWE Payback 2023, wrestling fans will witness high-level action as some of the best wrestlers will be competing at the event. Several titles will be on the line at the show, with some even possibly changing hands. One champion, however, could be going on a hiatus following Payback.

The current champion in question is Seth Rollins. At Payback 2023, Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. The match is a result of Nakamura turning heel and attacking The Visionary. While Rollins is widely expected to win, he could go on a break after the same.

The reason Seth Rollins might go on a break after Payback 2023 is because of his back. For quite a while now, Rollins has been vocal about his injury and the two fractures he is suffering from. Hence, to recover from the same, the WWE Universe could see Rollins take some time off to recover after the event.

If the World Heavyweight Champion does decide to go on a break, it would serve him well, considering he would be fitter and in better shape leading up to other events this year. One would also imagine Rollins would want to be in the best of shape at WrestleMania 40 next year.

Payback 2023 will witness several titles being put on the line

At Payback 2023, apart from Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship, other champions will also be put to the test. From RAW, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her title against current rival Raquel Rodriguez. This is a fight many fans are looking forward to seeing.

RAW will further be represented by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as the duo will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. The build-up to the match has been exciting, and it will be interesting to see who walks out the winner.

Like RAW, Payback 2023 will also feature SmackDown superstar Rey Mysterio defending his newly won United States Championship against Austin Theory.

Apart from these title matches, the event will host some good singles competitions. Below is the list of matches set to take place at Payback 2023:

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Singles match for the Women’s World Championship

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) – Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Austin Theory – Singles match for the United States Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus – Steel Cage match

LA Knight vs. The Miz – Singles match

Grayson Waller Effect with special guest Cody Rhodes

The only notable omission from the event is the match between Gunther and Chad Gable. While fans would have loved to see them compete in the September 2 show, Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against the Alpha Academy leader on RAW.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE