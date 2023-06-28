Current champion is a threat to The Judgment Day's future and Rhea Ripley knows it!

Rhea Ripley surprisingly showed up on NXT this week. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day confronted NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and his partner Trick Williams before Melo's title defense against Baron Corbin in the main event of NXT Gold Rush Week Two.

Rhea Ripley told Carmelo Hayes to stay out of The Judgment Day's business after Melo got involved with Finn Balor on RAW, leading to a match between the two. It is possible that Mami sees Melo as a threat to her faction. After all, the 28-year-old star cost Finn Balor his opportunity to decimate Seth Rollins with a steel chair on RAW.

Hayes had previously helped Rollins fend off Balor after the World Heavyweight Champion's match against Bron Breakker at NXT Gold Rush Week One. Trick Melo Gang arrived in time to make the save for The Visionary.

Carmelo's antics may have rippled Ripley as she may be wary of the young man's abilities. The Women's World Champion could therefore be on a mission to thwart any resistance from the NXT Champion. She even threatened to make him and Williams Judgment Day's problem if the duo continue to interfere in their business.

Ripley's threat could also come as a way to protect her stable, as seeds of dissent have already been sown between Damian Priest and Finn Balor. It remains to be seen whether Melo will listen to the women's champion.

Rhea Ripley called NXT star a "bada*s"

Rhea Ripley's latest NXT cameo took everyone, including the locker room, by surprise. The Women's World Champion not only showed up unannounced to confront Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams but would also show up again later during the show.

Ripley was seen walking past a fallen Jacy Jayne and calling her attacker, Lyra Valkyria, a "bada*s." For those who may have missed the show, Jacy had foulmouthed Lyra behind her back, forcing the former NXT UK star to attack the former Toxic Attraction member.

It remains to be seen if the two women will settle their differences inside the ring. It will also be interesting to see whether Ripley will make further appearances on the developmental brand.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes