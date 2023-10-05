Current champion on the verge of destroying 432-day alliance on SmackDown? The hints are hidden in plain sight

Since the last few weeks, SmackDown has been putting up some really exciting episodes. While the return of The Rock and John Cena got fans thrilled, recent segments on the blue brand have all been good in general. Amidst all the good content being produced, WWE has the chance of adding more.

In the coming weeks, there is a chance WWE could book a current champion to turn their back on a long-time teammate. If this happens, it will go down as one of the biggest betrayals in recent history, and the feud between the duo will be exciting to watch.

The superstar who could turn her back is the WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY. On SmackDown, there is a huge possibility of SKY turning her back on Damage CTRL teammate Bayley. After all, in recent times, The Role Model has been accepting matches on SKY's behalf. This leaves the Japanese superstar visibly annoyed.

Hence, it won't be a surprise to see SKY turn on Bayley in the coming weeks. If it happens, Sky would end a 432-day alliance with Bayley, which was originally formed on July 30, 2022, at SummerSlam. In the coming episodes of SmackDown, the future of this faction will be worth witnessing.

SmackDown star IYO SKY recently spoke about her time on NXT

While the WWE Universe knows IYO SKY as the Women's Champion on SmackDown, it is NXT where the Japanese star first dominated the scene. SKY's time on the former black and gold brand was a testament to hard work, perseverance, and dedication.

During an interview with Tokyo Sports, the 33-year-old spoke about her time on NXT. She said that she contemplated what exactly she was doing in WWE due to the long time she spent on the developmental brand.

The former NXT Women's Champion said:

"My career at NXT was going pretty well. But it was four years, so it was a long time for me. I thought I was going to be on the main roster, but there was no information. For two years, due to the Coronavirus, the company itself had not been active (in the way it was pre-pandemic). There were weeks when there were no matches, even though I was ready to wrestle. I had to ask myself, ‘What am I doing here?’ It was hard for me to ask myself that question for too long."

The wait on NXT served IYO SKY's career well. Not only did it help her become a big name on the main roster, but her current run is loved by top officials in WWE. It will be interesting to see what The Genius of the Sky achieves in the future.