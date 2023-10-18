Current champion to win the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase from Damian Priest and become a double champ? Exploring the possibility 

WWE could have a massive surprise in store for fans as a current champion could win the Money in the Bank contract from Damian Priest to become a double title holder in the company.

The superstar in question is none other than the current NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio. As you may know, The Judgment Day has not been on the same page on quite a few occasions in recent weeks.

Many fans have speculated that Finn Balor and JD McDonagh might have tricked The Archer of Infamy by handing him a fake briefcase, and the former Universal Champion could use the original briefcase to win another title in WWE.

However, the creative team could throw a curveball at us by having Dominik and Rhea Ripely betray Priest, forcing him to put his briefcase on the line in a potential match.

If so, Rhea Ripley could not only help Dirty Dom by winning the coveted briefcase from Damian Priest but also help him become a double champ by successfully cashing in. Given Dom's history with his father, the current NXT North American Champion could potentially dethrone Rey Mysterio by using the Money in the Bank contract.

However, these are mere speculations, and nothing has been etched in stone yet. Nonetheless, one could never say never when it comes to WWE.

Damian Priest's take on WWE star Dominik Mysterio

The current Undisputed Tag Team Champion, Damian Priest shared his honest opinion of his stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, in an earlier interview. The Archer of Infamy heaped huge praise on Dirty Dom before stating that he has become a star of his own in WWE.

In an exclusive chat with the Out Of Character podcast, The Punisher said:

"He went from being a star with Rey [Mysterio], a star in the Judgment Day, to being his own star. It’s Dominik Mysterio now, he’s his own thing. Just like with Rhea, it’s awesome to be a part of it, [being] right there. I’m seeing this first hand. I’m watching him from this distance, just watching him glow and do his thing. When he’s in the ring and holding the mic and the crowd’s going nuts, I can’t help but smile in the background."

