Current feud on WWE RAW involving LA Knight has a major problem: How can it be solved?

The popularity of LA Knight among fans is undeniable. Since it became evident Knight was on his way to stardom, the WWE Universe wondered about when will the 40-year-old star receive a push. While the promotion gave several indications and hints, none materialized into something big.

Instead, LA Knight is now in a feud with The Miz on RAW. While The A-Lister is a massive star, there is a possibility this feud could lead to nothing for Knight. Since the beginning of this year, Miz has lost the majority of his matches in WWE.

This week also, The Miz lost to Akira Tozawa in a match where fans expected the former to win. In such a scenario, one could only imagine what Knight will gain by defeating someone who has lost more than he has won. The only area where The Miz could go neck to neck with Knight is on the mic.

However, that might not be great for LA Knight as he has already proven himself when it comes to cutting promos.

The only solution for Knight to be pushed the right way is for him to remain on SmackDown and potentially challenge for the US title once the scenario is clear. This also will help SmackDown, considering the blue brand will not lose a major star.

Wrestling legend gave his opinion on why WWE booked LA Knight to face The Miz

When LA Knight made his appearance at the Money in the Bank ladder match, fans expected him to win the competition. However, that did not happen. Later, Knight was expected to win the United States Championship Invitational tournament, but once again, he fell short. The only positive outcome for him was winning the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023.

After the Battle Royal, WWE booked Knight to feud with The Miz. While some received this well, others were left confused.

Recently, on SmackTalk, WWE legend Dutch Mantell gave his thoughts on why the Stamford-based promotion booked Knight to face The Miz.

"LA Knight is gonna get there. I guess they wanna give him a win over The Miz. It'll give both of them something to do for a while and that's the way it's gonna go. I think most wrestling fans watching this, they kinda understand it too like we do."

Whatever the reason may be, WWE must not waste time with Knight. The 40-year-old is currently one of the hottest stars in the promotion. This is the right time for the company to take advantage of the situation and make Knight one of the biggest superstars in recent memory.

