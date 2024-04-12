Current WWE champion needs to officially confirm his new faction on SmackDown tonight; now's the perfect time

WWE SmackDown was riding high on The Bloodline's domination, especially after The Rock's returned. There wasn't a faction that could counter The Bloodline's control over the blue brand, but things can change considering both Rock and Reigns have taken time off WWE television.

As of now, the champions that remain on WWE SmackDown from the men's division are United States Champion Logan Paul and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Interestingly, three of them have been functioning like a faction but never made it official.

Tonight on SmackDown, The Maverick and A-Town Down Under should make themselves an official faction.

The perfect time to become SmackDown's top heel faction

As mentioned above, The Bloodline isn't at their strongest. With the leaders gone, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa might have a hard time holding down the fort.

Now is the time for another heel faction to exploit The Bloodline's vulnerabilities and replace them as the blue brand's top heel faction. Given the sinister nature of Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller, it won't be extremely difficult for them if they work together like a well-oiled machine.

Time to tie the loose ends together

So far, the three superstars were seen showing support to one another, but they didn't ever work as a faction. However, if they come together and make themselves official, it will finally give a stronger angle to their storylines, both as a group and individually.

Next, Logan Paul will need support and representation on WWE's blue show considering he's the only one on the blue brand's men's roster with a singles championship. Hence, he might have some challengers or attackers popping up tonight.

It will keep them together during WWE Draft 2024

If The Maverick creates a faction right before Draft 2024, it's possible WWE will not separate them. As a result, the three of them will be able to move together to RAW or stay with the blue brand.

Since all of them are carrying a championship, it's beneficial to stick together and protect one another.