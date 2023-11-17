WWE

Current WWE champion to vacate his title after Survivor Series and dethrone Seth Rollins? Exploring potential swerve

By Manik Aftab
Modified Nov 17, 2023 12:42 IST
Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion.
Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion.

Seth Rollins is not scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Survivor Series 2023. The Visionary will instead be a part of the Men’s WarGames Match at the upcoming premium live event in Chicago. It is possible that WWE could have already teased the next challenger for Rollins' coveted gold.

The person in question is none other than Gunther. The Ring General might vacate his Intercontinental Championship after Survivor Series to go after Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking in an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, the RAW Superstar said that he had outgrown the Intercontinental Title and was ready to take the next step, potentially hinting at a program involving the World Heavyweight Title.

Check out his comments below:

"But I think there's a ranking system and everything for a reason. I think it's quite obvious that I outgrew the Intercontinental Championship already like I am ready to take the next step," Gunther said. [8:50 - 9:00]

Watch the full interview below:

youtube-cover

Ideally, Gunther may drop his title to a rising star like Chad Gable before embarking on a world title program. A win over the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion is a feat in itself, and WWE would have to pick the next champion carefully.

Gunther to cross paths with Seth Rollins at Survivor Series 2023? Looking at the possibility

Both Gunther and Seth Rollins will be in action at WWE Survivor Series 2023. The Ring General is scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against the eight-time Intercontinental Champion, The Miz.

youtube-cover

It is possible that Gunther and Rollins could cross paths at Survivor Series 2023 (maybe during a backstage segment) to set up a feud in the future. The pair have worked together in the past and have the ability to put on a great match for the WWE Universe to enjoy.

Fans can check out the Survivor Series 2023 card here.

Do you want to see a feud between Gunther and Seth Rollins? Sound off in the comments section below!

