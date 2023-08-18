Damage CTRL could find a new member in 42-year-old star on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility!

WWE's episode of SmackDown scheduled for August 18, 2023, is going to be special for the WWE Universe. The blue show will focus on celebrating Edge’s 25th Anniversary and his contribution to the industry.

An important part of The Rated-R Superstar’s legacy is his wife, and WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix. Considering it’s a celebration of Edge’s legacy, The Glamazon could be expected to make an appearance during the live show.

If she does make an appearance, it wouldn't need to be just as an audience member or a proud wife, but also in the capacity of a pro-wrestler. She can join Damage CTRL to take on the top names of WWE SmackDown’s Women’s Division, such as Charlotte Flair, Asuka and Bianca Belair.

Asuka lost the WWE Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2023 during a triple threat match which also included Charlotte Flair. However, IYO SKY from Damage CTRL cashed-in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion. At this point, all three superstars want to get their hands on IYO SKY and her title.

Even though SKY has Bayley and Dakota Kai in her corner, they’re still one woman short due to Kai's injury. If Beth Phoenix joins them, it could result in an eventual six-woman tag team match at the next PLE.

What else to expect on WWE SmackDown?

Apart from Beth Phoenix making a possible appearance during the show, fans can look forward to Edge celebrating his 25th Anniversary with WWE, clashing against Sheamus in the ring.

Next, newly crowned United States Champion, Rey Mysterio, is scheduled to be on the hot seat on "The Grayson Waller Effect."

Other superstars such as Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, and AJ Styles can be expected to be present at WWE SmackDown. On the other hand, it’s doubtful any member of The Bloodline will be present for the live show considering the massive fallout last week where Jey Uso quit the company!