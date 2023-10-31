Damian Priest and 3 WWE stars who outshone themselves on RAW

On RAW, Damian Priest and The Judgment Day have conflicts over the weeks. Rhea Ripley stepped up and attempted to diffuse the tension, resulting in her being considered the leader of the group when they claimed not to have one.

The latest edition of RAW was less than a week away from WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The intensely stacked match card is enough to have fans on the edge of their seats and pushing WWE stars' buttons.

Some of them showcased their intensity on the red brand, enclosed in the list below.

#4. Damian Priest could be drifting away from The Judgment Day

The Archer of Infamy has been heavily invested in cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Seth Rollins. However, there has always been one factor that prevented him from doing so, and that is Rhea Ripley. She had advised him earlier about waiting for the right moment.

This week on RAW, Priest targeted The Visionary following his match against JD McDonagh. Rollins could be heard stating that he would be wasting his cash in opportunity on him as he is not losing the World Heavyweight Championship anytime soon.

Over the past few months, Judgment Day has had issues - some they chose to address, and some were swept under the rug. WWE has long-term plans for the 41-year-old, evident from his MITB win in July this year.

Damian Priest and Cody Rhodes' feud seems like the beginning of a long-standing rivalry, and fans are ready for it.

#3. Cody Rhodes launches a scathing promo against Damian Priest

Ever since his return last year, Cody Rhodes has been adamant to 'finish his story,' which was later disclosed as winning the WWE Championship.

Most recently on RAW, like most of the entire roster, The American Nightmare is tangled in a feud with The Judgment Day. He is set to clash with Damian Priest in a singles competition at Crown Jewel. The two men have taken shots - literal and verbal- against each other on varied occasions.

Following the RAW main event between Damian Priest and Sami Zayn, The Judgment Day assaulted the former tag team champion. Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes ran to his aid, and the latter brawled with Priest. He grabbed the mic and called out the MITB winner for being a follower and his inability to lead and possibly become a champion.

#2. The Miz teases babyface turn with a bold promo

The Miz is arguably one of the most entertaining and popular heels in WWE currently. On the latest episode of The Miz TV, Gunther was a special guest. However, the champion seemingly made The A-Lister work for his presence on the show.

Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci had a run-in with the former WWE Champion, who is no stranger to insulting and being witty while getting his point across. The Ring General mocked The Miz's abilities, listing his past failures and inability to hold any title in his current WWE run.

The Miz responded that he was responsible for elevating the title's worth during his eight Intercontinental Championship reigns. He seemingly teased a babyface turn, which was a long time coming, especially after his feud a few months ago with LA Knight.

#1. Sami Zayn snaps on RAW

Sami Zayn interrupted Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh, who kicked off the show, highlighting their dominance and control over the RAW roster. The former tag team champion was not at all pleased with their comments, going on a rant about their past crusades and impact in WWE.

Zayn held nothing back, citing that throughout his wrestling career and life, he had to overcome going up against powerful people who stood in his way. He added that he did whatever it took to survive and would give his all to abolish Judgment Day for good.

This promo comes at a time when Sami Zayn has a lot of adjustments in his rapidly modifying environment. From his former tag team partner and friend, Kevin Owens, being traded to SmackDown to siding with Jey Uso when no one on the roster is willing to forgive his past actions.

