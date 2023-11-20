Damian Priest to fail his Money in the Bank cash-in due to a returning legend on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the possibility 

The final episode of WWE RAW before Survivor Series 2023 may have a huge twist up its sleeves as Damian Priest could potentially fail his Money in the Bank cash-in due to a returning legend.

The superstar in question is none other than Randy Orton. As you may know, The Viper is rumored to return as the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes for the Men's WarGames Match at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event. However, the company may swerve fans by having him return tonight on WWE RAW.

With this being the go-home edition of the red brand before the Survivor Series 2023, the creative team could book a potential brawl between the Men's WarGames teams to hype the high-profile encounter. If that is indeed the case, then The Judgment Day, along with Drew McIntyre, could get the better of Team Cody Rhodes, given the numbers advantage.

Following that, Damian Priest could try to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins. This potential angle could lead to Randy Orton making his return to make the save. The Apex Predator could not only thwart Priest's plans of winning the World Heavyweight Championship but also help the babyfaces stand tall over the heels.

What is scheduled for WWE RAW tonight?

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is scheduled to emanate live from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The company has so far announced four matches for the go-home show of the red brand before the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event.

While Nia Jax is scheduled to face Raquel Rodriguez in a one-on-one contest, Becky Lynch will take on Xia Li. Moreover, Chad Gable vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and a WarGames advantage match has also been announced for tonight.

Drew McIntyre will also feature in a segment on WWE RAW. The Scottish Warrior is expected to explain his actions from last week. The fans should expect the company to officially announce McIntyre as the fifth member of Team Judgment Day for the Men's WarGames Match.

