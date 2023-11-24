Damian Priest to fail his Money in the Bank cash-in due to his own teammate at Survivor Series: WarGames? Possible swerve explored

Damian Priest is set to compete in the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event, where The Judgment Day, along with Drew McIntyre, will face Team Cody Rhodes in a Men's WarGames Match. This sets up an intriguing scenario, as both Seth Rollins and Damian Priest will be in the same match but on opposite sides.

The possibility arises that Damian Priest might attempt to capitalize on a potential opportunity for a successful Money in the Bank cash-in on Seth Rollins during the Men's WarGames Match. However, if this scenario unfolds, Priest might once again face failure in his cash-in attempt, this time thwarted by his own teammate, Drew McIntyre.

In this potential scenario, McIntyre could intervene during or after the match, preventing Priest from securing the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins. The motive behind McIntyre's actions could be rooted in jealousy, as he may still harbor frustration over his own inability to win the world title. Moreover, on a recent edition of Monday Night RAW, both McIntyre and Priest were involved in a heated argument backstage despite being on the same team.

Whether intentional or unintentional, this could lead to conflicts between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre, potentially resulting in the end of Priest's tenure with the villainous faction and a subsequent babyface turn.

It is worth noting that McIntyre has already clarified that he has not officially joined The Judgment Day. Therefore, it is highly likely that he may first remove Priest from the fearsome faction before potentially aligning with them. This could parallel situations where Finn Balor joined a villainous group, attacked Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, and ousted him from the faction.

The fans are eagerly anticipating the surprises and twists that the company has in store for Survivor Series 2023.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor are already set for a massive match on WWE SmackDown tonight

The anticipation for the Survivor Series Premium Live Event continues to build, and Damian Priest and Finn Balor, members of The Judgment Day, are scheduled to be in action on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. For those unaware, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions will be defending their tag titles against the Street Profits on tonight's show.

The match was announced after the Street Profits secured a victory in a triple-threat tag team number one contender's match last week against The Brawling Brutes and the Pretty Deadly.

The fact that tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown is set to take place in Chicago, the same location as Survivor Series 2023, raises the speculation about whether someone from Team Cody Rhodes might make an appearance to potentially cost Damian Priest and Finn Balor their tag team titles against the Street Profits.

Do you think Damian Priest will try to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!