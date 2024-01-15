Damian Priest to finally lose his Money in the Bank briefcase tonight? Exploring WWE RAW swerve

Damian Priest won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match last year and has since tried to cash in his contract multiple times. However, he has consistently failed his attempts, raising questions about his future as an MITB holder.

The Archer of Infamy recently tried to cash in his contract after Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre on RAW: Day 1. The Scottish Warrior stopped him with a vicious Claymore. He previously prevented Priest from cashing in by not allowing Dominik Mysterio to take the briefcase to the match referee.

On the upcoming episode of RAW, Seth Rollins will go up against Jinder Mahal with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Damian Priest might plan on cashing in tonight, considering he has a few more months until the contract expires.

Unfortunately for The Judgment Day member, Drew McIntyre could throw a spanner in his plans by stopping the cash-in and taking the briefcase from Priest altogether.

The Archer of Infamy is currently using the customized purple MITB briefcase that JD McDonagh presented to him. The original case still exists in The Judgment Day's locker room. Considering Rhea Ripley has been inclined towards recruiting Drew McIntyre to the faction, she could betray Priest by sneakily transferring the contract from the purple briefcase to the green one.

The potential scenario would allow The Scottish Warrior to show up during the match with the original contract. On the other hand, The Archer of Infamy might be shocked to discover that his purple case wasn't the real deal. Amid the chaos, McIntyre could cash in on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins after the latter's match against Mahal.

Former WWE writer believes Damian Priest should leave The Judgment Day

Damian Priest and Finn Balor are the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. However, The Archer of Infamy can excel as a singles champion, and Vince Russo believes WWE is not using him to his full potential.

“By having all this nonsense, what they’re really (…) they’re really missing is a Damian Priest being a huge star. Damian Priest, on his own, could be a huge star. He could be right up there in the mix with everybody else, but the fact that he is in this little group, they got their clubhouse, and now they got Rhea Ripley acting like a clown. Oh my god, bro! They’re killing him because nobody else in this group matters.”

Tommaso Ciampa recently defeated Finn Balor, taking DIY one step closer to the tag team titles. It will be interesting to see if they can eventually dethrone The Judgment Day.

