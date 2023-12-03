Damian Priest and Finn Balor to lose the RAW Tag Team Championship to popular duo on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility 

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW could have a massive swerve in store for fans as Damian Priest and Finn Balor may lose the RAW Tag Team Championship to a popular duo on the show.

The tandem in question is none other than The Creed Brothers. As you may know, the popular duo won the tag team turmoil last week on WWE RAW to become the #1 contender for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. The former NXT Tag Team Champions eliminated DIY, The New Day, and Imperium to emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, rumors of WWE splitting the Tag Team Titles have been doing the rounds for quite a while now. While nothing has come of it yet, things may change on WWE RAW. The creative team could decide to split the titles on Monday's show, booking The Judgment Day to defend the RAW Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers on the same night.

If that is indeed the case, the odds of the title changing hands can't be ruled out. Given Damian Priest's days in the heel faction are reportedly numbered, the company could have The Judgment Day drop the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Creed Brothers due to Priest.

While The Creeds are already scheduled to take on Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, they could pull double duty, defeating the entire Judgment Day on the same night to assert their dominance on the red brand.

However, it's important to note that these are mere speculations, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Nonetheless, one can never say never in WWE.

What is scheduled for WWE RAW?

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW will emanate live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. The company has announced six matches for Monday's show so far.

While Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Title against Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre will lock horns with Sami Zayn on Monday night. Natalya will join forces with Tegan Nox to take on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, The Creed Brothers will clash with Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day. Nia Jax will take on Shayna Baszler, while DIY will look to settle their score with Imperium in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match on WWE RAW. Apart from that, Cody Rhodes will address Shinsuke Nakamura on Monday night.

Should The Creed Brothers have a title run in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.