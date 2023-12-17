Damian Priest and Finn Balor are scheduled to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Titles against The Creed Brothers on WWE RAW. However, the duo could probably lose their title to Brutus Creed and Julius Creed due to the 59-time champion's interference.

The superstar in question is none other than R-Truth. The previous episode of the red brand saw The Judgment Day turn their backs on the 54-time 24/7 champion and lay waste to him. This led to The Creed Brothers showing up to make the save.

Given how things unfolded, the upcoming episode of WWE RAW could see Truth hit back at The Judgment Day. The former United States champion could make a surprise appearance during the tag team championship match to help Brutus and Julius Creed win the coveted titles.

If that is indeed the case, The Creed Brothers would win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title for the first time in their career.

Wrestling veteran criticises WWE for "shoving" The Creed Brothers down fans' throats on WWE RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently criticised WWE's creative team for the booking of The Creed Brothers on WWE RAW.

For those unaware, Brutus and Julius Creed had saved Cody Rhodes from a vicious post-match assault at the hands of Shinsuke Nakamura on the previous episode of the red brand. However, the segment didn't go down well with Vince Russo.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, the veteran stated that the company was trying too hard to get fans to like the former NXT Tag Team Champions.

"I'll tell you what it is. They're shoving the Creed Brothers down your throat. That's exactly what they're doing. There's been no connection to Cody Rhodes whatsoever, none. It was okay when they came out in that other match because there was a connection with The Judgment Day. [There is] no connection here, absolutely whatsoever. So this is them pushing the Creed Brothers down your throat", said Russo.

Do you want The Creed Brothers to dethrone Damian Priest and Finn Balor? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.