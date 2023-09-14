Damian Priest and Finn Balor to lose their titles to 3-time champions on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown could witness a surprise title change. As you may know, Damian Priest and Finn Balor defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Payback 2023 to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions. However, the heel duo could lose the SmackDown Tag Team Titles to three-time champions on Friday night.

The tag team in question is none other than Street Profits. The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Judgment Day beat Brawling Brutes in a tag match. Following that, the heel stable was confronted by Bobby Lashley and Street Profits. Given how things unfolded, it wouldn't be surprising if the two teams lock horns with each other in a match this week.

Meanwhile, rumor has it that WWE is planning to split the Tag Titles shortly. If that is indeed the case, the company could press the trigger on the same on WWE SmackDown this week. The creative team could have Street Profits defeat Finn Balor and Damian Priest to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins could get some assistance from The All Mighty, Bobby Lashley, to prevail over The Judgment Day in a potential tag team encounter.

What else is scheduled for WWE SmackDown this week?

The upcoming episode of the blue brand is scheduled to emanate live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The Stamford-based promotion has announced that John Cena will feature as a special guest on Grayson Waller's talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect.

As you may know, the duo was involved in a heated exchange at Money in the Bank, and fans should expect something similar on Friday night. It will be interesting to see if Austin Theory makes his presence felt during the segment.

The only match announced so far for the show will witness LA Knight lock horns with The Miz. This came to fruition after The A-lister blamed Cena for his loss at Payback, leading to Knight challenging him for a rematch.

Are you excited about John Cena's return on WWE SmackDown?