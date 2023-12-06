Damian Priest and Finn Balor to recruit 2 new members to The Judgment Day and gift them their titles? Exploring the possibility 

WWE could have a massive swerve in store for fans as Damian Priest and Finn Balor may recruit two new members to The Judgment Day and gift their SmackDown Tag Team Championship to them.

The two superstars in question are none other than A-Town Down Under Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The Archer of Infamy and The Prince are the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions in WWE. However, there have been reports that the company is planning to split the Tag Team Titles soon.

If that is indeed the case, it may not go down well with The Judgment Day. Fans should expect the heel faction to come up with everything in their power to hold on to both titles.

One potential way The Judgment Day can ensure that both the titles remain with them is by allying with Waller and Theory. For those unaware, Theory has previously shown interest in joining the heel faction. While nothing has come of it yet, that may change soon.

The Judgment Day could potentially join forces with the hated team on the blue brand before gifting the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship to them. Given the reports that the company is very high on Waller and Theory, WWE awarding the duo with a championship run on the blue brand would make sense.

However, it's important to note that these are mere speculations and nothing has been etched in stone yet.

Austin Theory believes The Judgment Day owes him one

WWE SmackDown star Austin Theory believes The Judgment Day owes him a thank you as he played a vital role in Damian Priest and Finn Balor becoming the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

In an earlier appearance on WWE's The Bump, the former Money in the Bank winner said that Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso lost their titles to Priest and Balor due to the beating they received by him and Waller just days ago on WWE SmackDown.

"Main Event Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, are they the tag team champions right now? Uh-uh, I didn't think so, okay? I didn't think so. Yeah, thanks to me because I beat them down. Me and Grayson Waller, we wore them down. When they showed up on Monday Night RAW, Judgment Day, you know what they did? Swooped in...They do [owe Theory a 'Thank You']"

Do you think Austin Theory and Grayson Waller deserve a championship run on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

