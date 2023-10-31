Damian Priest to leave Crown Jewel as champion but not by cashing in on Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility

Damian Priest was a deserved recipient of the men's Money in the Bank contract, which he secured in July thanks to his consistent performance.

To capture his first WWE singles championship, Priest must make the right choice. He may decide to turn his attention to Rey Mysterio to capitalize on the Crown Jewel Premium live event, even though he has focused exclusively on Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship up to this point.

Logan Paul and Mysterio are scheduled to square off at Crown Jewel. Should the Master of the 619 hold onto his United States Championship, Priest may try to pick him off at the right time. Since no one has ever successfully cashed in on anything other than a world title, Priest winning the US Championship could elevate it into one of the most sought-after titles in WWE.

Priest and Rey Mysterio have a history. The masked legend's life was made miserable by the Archer of Infamy and Judgment Day. During an episode of RAW in July 2022, the group attacked Rey and his son backstage, ruining his 20th-anniversary celebration. They even tried to recruit Dominik to join them. In the end, they were successful in persuading Dom Dom to join them after the young Mysterio turned heel and betrayed his father.

What happens at Crown Jewel and whether Damian Priest decides to take advantage of Rey Mysterio again will be interesting to watch. Although the scenario is unlikely and solely conjectural, anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling.

Damian Priest will face Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel 2023

Cody Rhodes interrupted the Judgment Day festivities on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Judgment Day was able to reclaim the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on the October 16 episode. In response, Rhodes implied that Damian Priest and Finn Balor were following Rhea Ripley's orders. Priest invited Rhodes to a match at WWE Crown Jewel as a consequence of this altercation, and Cody accepted the challenge right away.

This led to Judgment Day targeting The American Nightmare's leg, trapping it in the steel steps and attacking it with a chair despite Jey Uso's best efforts to block the attack.

Even though Cody Rhodes was helped to the trainer's room and received medical attention, the match was officially set for November 4.

Who do you think Damian Priest will cash in his Money in the Bank contract on? Will Seth Rollins be the victim, or will Rey Mysterio fall prey to the Archer of Infamy? Sound off in the comments below.

