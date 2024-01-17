Damian Priest to lose his Money in the Bank briefcase to 6-time WWE champion due to Rhea Ripley? Exploring potential twist 

The tension between Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest is becoming more and more evident. They barely acknowledged each other on the latest episode of RAW, while Señor Money in the Bank once again failed to cash in his contract on Seth Rollins.

This time, Priest was thwarted by Drew McIntyre, who squared up to him as he thought of inserting himself into Rollins' title match against Jinder Mahal. As a result, WWE has confirmed The Archer of Infamy will face The Scottish Warrior on next week's episode of RAW.

Rhea Ripley could use this match to get back at Damian Priest, potentially even getting him kicked out of The Judgment Day. She can secretly ensure that his Money in the Bank briefcase is on the line before costing him the match and helping McIntyre become Mr. Money in the Bank.

It would be quite the swerve, with Priest and Ripley on opposite sides of the great Judgment Day divide. Will any of them leave Mami to join the former United States Champion? The chances are low. However, it's still a compelling prospect.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre can go on to enjoy a short reign as World Heavyweight Champion or a slightly longer one if Seth Rollins is forced to miss WrestleMania 40. The six-time WWE champion can drop it to him or CM Punk, depending on how severe The Visionary's injury is.

What's next for Damian Priest if Rhea Ripley kicks him out of The Judgment Day?

Damian Priest will instantly turn babyface upon exile from the group he helped create, potentially even leading to an extended run as a tag team competitor with R-Truth. The two have shared solid chemistry since the former 24/7 Champion declared himself a member of The Judgment Day.

Priest is the one who's entertaining Truth's antics and showed concern for him on RAW. That is a pretty good hint for a potential tag team run. However, The Archer of Infamy would hope to return to the world title scene as a good guy, having been screwed out of the opportunity by Rhea Ripley.

Who should turn babyface once they split - Damian Priest or Rhea Ripley? Comment your thoughts below.

