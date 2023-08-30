Damian Priest to lose his Money in the Bank contract due to 25-time champion at WWE Payback 2023? It's not The Judgment Day or JD McDonagh

WWE could throw a major curveball at fans by having Damian Priest lose his Money in the Bank contract due to a 25-time champion at Payback 2023.

The superstar in question here is none other than John Cena. As you may know, Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Payback 2023. However, it wouldn't be surprising if Priest appeared following the bout to cash in his briefcase.

If that is true, The Archer of Infamy may lose the coveted briefcase due to John Cena's interference. For those unaware, The Cenation Leader is scheduled to join forces with Rollins at the upcoming Superstar Spectacle event in India. Hence, the 25-time champion showing up at Payback to help The Visionary escape with his title would make total sense.

Cena could make a surprise appearance on Saturday to take out The Judgement Day, thwarting Damian Priest's plans of a successful cash-in.

Damian Priest has received huge praise from WWE fans and critics alike

Damian Priest has had a phenomenal run as The Punishment of The Judgment Day. The 40-year-old star has been doing some of the best work of his career ever since joining the heel faction last year.

His recent run has earned him massive applause from the WWE Universe, with wrestling veteran Kevin Nash predicting a bright future for the star.

Reacting to the veteran's statement on WWE's The Bump, Priest thanked Nash for his kind words. The former United States Champion said:

"It goes without saying, I think the world of him as it is. So getting that validation, getting someone like him speaking those words about me, I know I am a cocky dude, but that is something. That is cool stuff. Kevin Nash, Big Daddy Cool, someone in his position doesn't need to praise anybody, so for him to go out of his way to say that, not only is it cool, but he ain't wrong."

On another note, it will be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for Priest at Payback 2023. Will he be able to cash in his briefcase successfully, or is a heartbreaking disappointment awaiting him? Only time will tell.

Do you want John Cena to make a surprise appearance at WWE Payback 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE