Damian Priest to have a massive WWE reunion with a familiar name on SmackDown this week? Exploring the possibility

Damian Priest has shifted his attention to WrestleMania 41 following his participation at Elimination Chamber. The Punisher didn't win the match and missed the opportunity to main event the Grandest Stage of Them All against the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Still, his path to the Showcase of the Immortals is open, and Friday's episode of SmackDown will shed more light on what is next for the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest could reunite with a familiar face on SmackDown this Friday, as Rhea Ripley could arrive at the blue brand following her loss to IYO SKY Monday on RAW, which cost her the Women's World Championship.

As her WrestleMania 41 spot is in jeopardy, The Eradicator could address her defeat to the member of Damage CTRL and open up about what is next for her. She could also go after Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair, who are expected to fight for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41, trying to enter the match and make it a Triple Threat Match.

At the same time, she could reunite with Damian Priest either in the ring or backstage. The two superstars have a history together: they were former members of The Judgment Day and mixed tag team partners (Terror Twins). Whether this means they will have just a backstage segment or a mixed tag team match in the ring remains to be seen.

Damian Priest is expected to fight Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 41

The Punisher and the Scottish Warrior have started a feud ever since they both moved to SmackDown and at the Royal Rumble, where Priest eliminated McIntyre.

The two former World Heavyweight Champions also participated in the Elimination Chamber Match last weekend. Damian Priest eliminated Drew McIntyre, costing him the chance to headline 'Mania.

Thus, this week, the two superstars could write another chapter in their feud and have a confrontation either in the ring or backstage, which would lead SmackDown GM Nick Aldis to make the match official for WrestleMania 41 during one of the coming episodes of Smackdown.

