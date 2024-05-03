Damian Priest needs to be careful of unsuspecting WWE star at Backlash France

Damian Priest will defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash France against Jey Uso. The Judgment Day member has a target on his back since cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase and winning the title at WrestleMania XL. Jey isn't the only superstar gunning for the world title.

Gunther isn't scheduled for a match at the Premium Live Event. Sami Zayn ended The Ring General's record-breaking 666-day Intercontinental Championship reign at WrestleMania XL. He's since been focused on Imperium, who are imploding, but he's still got world title aspirations.

The 36-year-old returned to Europe for WWE live events this week, and one of those took place in his homeland of Vienna, Austria. He promised the audience that he'd be the World Heavyweight Champion when they returned to the Austrian capital.

This will likely be when WWE Bash in Berlin takes place on August 31 at Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

Thus, Damian Priest may need to keep an eye on Gunther, one of the cleverest tacticians in WWE. He might have a long-term plan to dethrone The Archer of Infamy and win his first World Heavyweight Championship.

Gunther could attack Damian Priest if he defeats Jey Uso at WWE Backlash France

Damian Priest is expected to beat Jey Uso at Backlash France, given he's only just been crowned World Heavyweight Champion. The former Bloodline member is the perfect first challenger for the 41-year-old to prove he's championship material.

Gunther has no plans for Backlash, the first PLE since WrestleMania, and could strike while Priest's guard is down. The longest-reigning NXT UK Champion in history has shuffled his deck recently.

Giovanni Vinci was brutally kicked out of Imperium by Gunther's right-hand man, Ludwig Kaiser. The pair may feel Vinci had been weighing them down, but they can now reach the main event level.

The Judgment Day's issues could come to a head

Damian Priest may be a world champion, but he's looked vulnerable amid Judgment Day's ongoing issues. Rhea Ripley's absence due to injury has caused friction between several stable members.

JD McDonagh has been particularly disillusioned with his situation in the faction as he's been the fall guy. This past Monday on RAW, he took an accidental knockout punch from Logan Paul as Finn Balor tried to get the better of Damian Priest's Backlash France challenger with an ambush.

Priest and Balor have had issues in the past, and the latter could be growing jealous of his former tag partner.

This could play right into Gunther's hands as the Austrian Heavyweight may use Priest's vulnerability to get into the world title equation. He knows all about in-fighting within stables, having led Imperium since April 2022 and kicked out two members (Giovanni Vinci and Alexander Wolfe).

Gunther may want to get at the head of an ever-growing queue of challengers

The RAW roster is stacked following the 2024 WWE Draft, and Damian Priest has several high-profile names staring at his gold. The likes of CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Sheamus are all potential future challengers for The Archer of Infamy once Backlash concludes.

Drew McIntyre hasn't forgotten Priest cashing in on him at WrestleMania XL and ending his reign in just five minutes. The Scottish Psychopath is dealing with an injury, and CM Punk is at the moment.

However, McIntyre will want to get his hands on the title once he's back at full fitness. This could be problematic for Gunther, as the Scot may feel he's at the front of the queue due to the circumstances under which he lost the title. He could look to make a statement at Backlash to signal his intentions to become a world champion.

