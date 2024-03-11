Damian Priest needs to be ready to pounce just in case a 51-year-old legend returns to WWE RAW and attacks Seth Rollins

WWE RAW will air live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, tonight. With less than a month left until WrestleMania XL, things are heating up in the Stamford-based promotion.

The upcoming episode of the flagship show will feature a Gauntlet Match, a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match, and a mouth-watering encounter between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan.

The main rivalry on Monday Night RAW currently involves World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

But McIntyre is not the only one after The Visionary, as the latter is concurrently feuding with The Rock and The Bloodline.

The Great One was slapped by The American Nightmare following a heated encounter during the recent edition of SmackDown. Rollins also delivered a few unsavory words to the Hollywood megastar.

Due to this reason, The Rock may show up on RAW tonight to attack Rollins and Rhodes. The Brahma Bull has warned Rollins that he would do everything to take the World Heavyweight Championship away from The Visionary if the latter kept interfering with his business.

"The Rock is your boss, which means Seth Rollins; if you keep running your mouth and sticking your nose in The Bloodline's business, then that world title that you have around your waist, very soon The Rock will make that title go to somebody else. Read between the lines. Yes, The Rock just blurred it," said The Rock.

If The People's Champ ambushes Rollins on the upcoming episode of RAW, then this would give Damian Priest a chance to finally cash in his Money In The Bank contract on the World Heavyweight Champion.

The Judgment Day member has been waiting to get his hands on Rollins, and with the champion finally cleared to wrestle, an opportunity like this would be perfect for Priest.

Seth Rollins returned to action ahead of WWE RAW

Seth Rollins injured his knee while defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal on the January 15, 2024, episode of RAW.

The Visionary opted against surgery and decided to rehab his knee to give himself the best possible chance to recover ahead of The Show of Shows this April.

Rollins announced on last week's episode of the flagship show that he was cleared to wrestle. The former Shield member returned to action at this past Saturday's WWE Live Event in Alexandria, Louisiana. He teamed up with Cody Rhodes to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The duo emerged victorious against The Bloodline members.

The American Nightmare and The Visionary will face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Rock in a Tag Team match on night one of WrestleMania XL.

