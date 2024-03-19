Damian Priest needs to be wary of 34-year-old RAW star

Until now, Damian Priest's career on Monday Night RAW has treated him very well. Since joining The Judgment Day, he has experienced unparalleled success in the Stamford-based promotion. From winning the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank contract to securing the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, Priest has achieved plenty.

These achievements, however, do not necessarily mean he is in a good spot on RAW. In the coming weeks, The Judgment Day member has to be cautious of a potential threat to his spot in the group on the red brand. The threat in question is recently returned WWE Superstar Andrade.

On a recent edition of RAW, Andrade had a face-off with Damain Priest. The Archer of Infamy seemed tense and serious during the confrontation, unlike his usual self. The look from the Money in the Bank winner could indicate that he already has reservations about the Mexican star possibly joining The Judgment Day.

Whether true or not, Damian Priest must be aware of the former NXT Champion's motives. Given Andrade has just returned to WWE, he will be more of a babyface for now, which could eventually lead to a rivalry between him and Priest. The upcoming episodes of RAW leading up to WrestleMania XL will be interesting to follow.

RAW Superstar Damian Priest recently spoke about the most important match of his career

Since making his WWE debut, Damian Priest has been part of several important matches in his career. Whether it was the Street Fight for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn or the 2023 Money in the Bank Ladder Match, The Punisher has been part of some great moments.

The Judgment Day member recently revealed which match has been the most important bout of his life. During a conversation with Wrestlingnews.co, Priest said his showdown against Bad Bunny at Backlash 2023 was the most important contest of his career so far. Mr. Money in the Bank also added that he was proud of that match the most.

“Oh, hands down. I was very proud of that [match against Bad Bunny]. That was — what that match meant was bigger than any win or loss or wrestling match. It was the representation, and culturally, that was so important to both of us, Bad Bunny and I. It hands down is the most important match I’ve had in my career and the one that I’m the most proud of," said Priest.

Many members of the WWE Universe loved seeing Priest and Bad Bunny going toe-to-toe inside the ring in Puerto Rico. It will be interesting to see how the 41-year-old plans to possibly top the contest.