Damian Priest to perform double duty at WWE Crown Jewel? Chances of new title match explored 

WWE Crown Jewel is just over a week away, with fans eagerly anticipating the next big Premium Live Event. The show will be live in Saudi Arabia, and five bouts have been confirmed.

One of the more surprising matches confirmed for the evening will see Cody Rhodes go one-on-one with Damian Priest, a match that seems somewhat lackluster to some on paper. Interestingly, this may not be Damian's only match that night. This isn't because of a potential cash-in, however.

Instead, Damian and his partner Finn Balor may be forced to defend their coveted Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against two former champions. The stars who may challenge Judgment Day are Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day.

After some setbacks, the former WWE Tag Team Champions have been picking up some momentum. They successfully defeated the Alpha Academy duo of Chad Gable and Otis on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Not long after their victory, Woods and Kingston said they wanted a shot at Judgment Day. The confident and charismatic duo even teased that they may jump to SmackDown if RAW General Manager Adam Pearce disapproves of the bout.

There's a chance that Adam will force Damian into a second match at Crown Jewel to satisfy their needs. Could Priest handle both Cody Rhodes and the threat of The New Day?

The Alpha Academy got a new member on WWE RAW

While The Alpha Academy lost to The New Day on WWE RAW, things aren't all bad for the group. Thanks to his series of matches with Gunther, Chad Gable has built up more momentum than ever before. Plus, Otis and Maxxine Dupri are both fired up.

As if that wasn't enough, The Alpha Academy has recently expanded. Former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa practically demanded a chance to train under Master Gable, and with a bit of convincing, Tozawa got his wish.

Tozawa has been named a Junior Cadet within the talented stable. With enough time and attention from Chad Gable, Akira's career could be reinvigorated, and his credibility as an in-ring performer could be saved.

Unfortunately, Tozawa's first match under The Alpha Academy banner didn't go great. The Japanese star demanded a match with Bronson Reed. While Reed initially gave Tozawa a pass, Akira demanded it happen, even chopping the big man to prove his point.

While the former WWE 24/7 Champion put up a fight, he was ultimately squashed by the massive Reed. A Tsunami sealed Tozawa's fate, and he must regroup moving forward.

