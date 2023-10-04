Damian Priest to potentially lose his Money in the Bank contract due to 8-time champion at WWE Fastlane 2023? It's not The Judgment Day 

WWE Fastlane 2023 could have a huge twist in store for fans as it could see Damian Priest lose his Money in the Bank contract due to an eight-time champion.

However, we are not talking about anyone from The Judgment Day, as the superstar in question is none other than Jey Uso. As you may know, Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match at WWE Fastlane 2023. However, this could turn into something more as The Archer of Infamy could potentially cash in his briefcase following the encounter.

If that happens, Priest could lose his contract due to Jey Uso making his presence felt. The eight-time champion is scheduled to join forces with Cody Rhodes to take on Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on Saturday. Hence, Main Event Jey costing Priest his briefcase would make total sense.

Jey could make an appearance to thwart Priest's plans of successfully cashing in his MITB briefcase. Main Event Jey could lay waste to Priest, which may allow Seth Rollins to escape successfully with the title.

What else is scheduled for WWE Fastlane 2023?

WWE Fastlane 2023 promises to be an interesting affair. Scheduled for this Saturday, the premium live event will air live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Stamford-based promotion has announced five matches for the event so far. As mentioned earlier, Seth Rollins will defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match while Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Titles against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

Furthermore, IYO SKY will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a triple-threat match. Meanwhile, John Cena will team up with LA Knight to take on The Bloodline in a dream tag match. Additionally, the Latino World Order will lock horns with Bobby Lashley and Street Profits in a tag match.

Given the match card, fans can expect WWE Fastlane 2023 to be a riveting event. What else will happen at the event? We will have to wait for Saturday for answers.

