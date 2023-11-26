Damian Priest to be replaced by 45-year-old following loss at Survivor Series: WarGames? Analyzing major swerve

Damian Priest had a massive responsibility on his shoulders at Survivor Series: WarGames. The 41-year-old was tasked with leading The Judgment Day to victory against Team Cody Rhodes at the Premium Live Event. However, Damian failed, resulting in a resounding loss for the heel faction.

While Judgment Day has yet to react publicly, what transpired at Survivor Series might lead to the faction replacing the 41-year-old. The Judgment Day could replace Damian Priest with CM Punk and make him their new leader.

Punk's candidature as the heel faction's new leader can be attributed to his recent appearance at Survivor Series: WarGames. When Punk came out in front of the crowd, it seemed as if his purpose was to stare down Cody Rhodes and his team.

Seth Rollins' reaction could be termed as another hint at Punk siding with The Judgment Day. After Survivor Series went off the air, Rollins began screaming at Punk. This could prompt the former AEW superstar to side with Judgment Day, and seek their help to dethrone The Visionary.

Throughout his career, CM Punk has led many factions. From the Straight Edge Society to Nexus, Punk's run as a faction leader has always been enjoyed by fans. Hence, Damian Priest needs to watch his back and be cautious in the coming weeks.

Rhea Ripley was the only Judgment Day member to achieve success at Survivor Series: WarGames

In the last few months, The Judgment Day has gained popularity for being one of the most dominant factions in WWE. With every member of the faction holding a title, several fans in the WWE Universe believe that the heel faction is currently the best stable in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, at Survivor Series: War Games, The Judgment Day's dominance came to an end, as the faction suffered a defeat to Team Cody Rhodes. While the loss will be disappointing for the stable, the only positive for them was Rhea Ripley's victory at the Premium Live Event.

Ripley defended her WWE Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark on the night, and put all speculation to rest. While many expected Stark to pose a tough challenge to the champion, Ripley was able to win this match by asserting her dominance.

Even though Stark did have her moments, it was not enough to dethrone Rhea Ripley. It will be interesting to see who steps up to the Women's World Champion next on RAW.

