Damian Priest's former ally to cause a failed cash-in on WWE RAW? Exploring potential twist; NOT a Judgment Day member

Damian Priest might once again attempt a cash-in on WWE RAW this week. The Archer of Infamy tried to cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase on WWE RAW: Day 1. However, he was stopped in his tracks by Drew McIntyre.

It is possible The Scottish Psychopath could let Priest to cash-in his contract on the show this week, only to ruin his moment after the referee calls for the bell. It is worth mentioning that both men had formed a temporary alliance at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

That partnership dissolved as soon as the November 25th premium live event concluded. Both men have not seen eye to eye since The Judgment Day’s humiliating defeat in the Men’s WarGames Match two months ago.

Priest tried to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract during said match as well. The Punishment of the Judgment Day had Rhea Ripley bring out the briefcase. The moment was short lived as Randy Orton returned to turn the tides against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

Is Damian Priest set for action on WWE RAW this week?

Damian Priest will team up with Finn Balor against Awesome Truth (R-Truth and The Miz) in tag team action on WWE RAW this week. If Awesome Truth win the match, they might get an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Judgment Day.

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh will be in tag team action as well. The superstars will team up to take on DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa). Speaking of Ciampa, the former NXT Champion scored a win against Finn Balor on WWE RAW last week.

The January 15, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW will see the return of Gunther. The Ring General was last seen on December 18, 2023, when he retained his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz.

