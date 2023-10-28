Damian Priest's former rival to stop by and cost him at WWE Crown Jewel? Analyzing the chances

Damian Priest is heading into Crown Jewel 2023 as Mr. Money in the Bank along with being one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. However, the premium live event airing at Saudi Arabia will not be a title match for him, but a singles match to settle the score with Cody Rhodes.

The story between Cody Rhodes and The Judgment Day has been unfolding for weeks now. The rivalry intensified when Rhodes and Jey Uso dethroned Damian Priest and Finn Balor before The Judgment Day regained the titles during the rematch on Monday Night RAW. As of now, the singles match is all that The Archer of Infamy is booked for.

Undoubtedly, it’s important for Señor Money in the Bank to capture the victory against The American Nightmare. However, his victory may be in jeopardy if Priest’s former rival, Bad Bunny, shows up to lend a helping hand to Cody Rhodes.

Considering Crown Jewel has historically been more about entertainment rather than creative developments, WWE focuses on creating a spectacle and having big moments for ratings and viewership.

Keeping that in mind, the rapper’s return to the squared circle to cost Damian Priest the victory would have an exhilarating impact on the fans. Furthermore, Bad Bunny doesn’t have any concerts or tour dates lined up for that weekend making it possible for him to arrive at Crown Jewel.

It must be noted that the chances of it happening are slim. He may or may not attend the event as a guest, but arriving to the ring to become a part of in-ring action has minimal chances given that Rhodes vs. Priest is a developing story. It might distract from the current creative path following the event if there’s third-party interference aside from Priest's own faction.

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are the only Judgement Day members scheduled for Crown Jewel 2023

As of this writing, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio are not booked for any matches at the event. Nevertheless, they can be expected to be ringside during The Archer of Infamy and The Eradicator’s matches.

As mentioned above, Priest is taking on Rhodes in a singles match. On the other hand, Rhea Ripley is putting the Women’s World Championship on the line against Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax in a Fatal-Five Way match.

Will Judgment Day walk out of Crawn Jewel with their heads held high? Sound off in the comments section below.

