Damian Priest vs. Matt Riddle: How do WWE RAW rivals feel about each other in real life?

Damian Priest and Matt Riddle went head-to-head on the latest episode of WWE RAW in a Money in the Bank qualifier match. The match didn’t last very long, but it was highly entertaining.

The upper hand shifted between The Archer of Infamy and The Original Bro multiple times. Finally, Damian Priest pinned Matt Riddle to secure the victory and claim his spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Even though Priest and Riddle fought valiantly as true rivals on WWE RAW, “rivals” doesn’t accurately describe their off-screen relationship. It so happens that Priest and Riddle are extremely good friends in real life. In fact, Priest has revealed that Riddle is one of his best friends, and they formed a strong bond when the Judgment Day member was helping train Riddle at The Monster Factory.

Not only is Matt Riddle good friends with Damian Priest, but he’s also close friends with Rhea Ripley as well.

Damian Priest is losing the support of an on-screen partner

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins cut a segment with Damian Priest and Finn Balor prior to placing the title on the line against Priest on the June 5, 2023 episode of WWE RAW.

During that segment, Priest claimed that he didn’t need any of the members of The Judgment Day by his side to secure the victory against Seth Rollins. Upon hearing this, Finn Balor stared Priest down but didn’t say anything else.

On the June 12 episode of WWE RAW, The Judgment Day had a backstage segment together where Rhea Ripley, Priest, and Dominik Mysterio were discussing a recent development for Dominik’s singles push. At that point, The Nightmare noticed that Finn Balor was extremely quiet. Upon questioning, Balor revealed that he had a lot on his mind.

Right after this, Priest asked the Judgment Day members not to show up at ringside for his match against Matt Riddle, especially after Finn Balor cost Priest the match against Seth Rollins on the previous episode of WWE RAW.

It’s unknown whether or not Finn Balor will actually turn on The Judgment Day or not, but he did challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship that The Archer of Infamy failed to secure.

