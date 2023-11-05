Debuting star, massive heel turn? 5 possible opponents for Seth Rollins after WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Seth Rollins retained his World Heavyweight Championship after a hard-fought battle against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2023. However, the drama continued even after the match, as Damian Priest attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. Before Priest could execute the cash-in, Sami Zayn intervened and seemingly absconded with Priest's briefcase, thwarting his plans.

However, as Seth Rollins is still your World Heavyweight Champion, let's discuss five opponents for The Visionary following Crown Jewel 2023.

#5. Bron Breakker might challenge Seth Rollins next

One of the possible challengers for The Visionary following Crown Jewel might be Bron Breakker. The potential reason Breakker might be the next challenger for Rollins, due that recent reports suggest his imminent debut on the main roster.

Additionally, a few months earlier, The Visionary successfully defended his title against Breakker on an episode of NXT. With the possibility of the young star's transition to the main roster, a match between these two competitors appears increasingly probable.

#4. Sami Zayn could be the next challenger

Another potential contender who could challenge The Visionary next is none other than Sami Zayn. The former Bloodline member has been currently feuding with The Judgment Day on RAW and has occasionally come to the aid of Rollins against the villainous faction.

Additionally, at Crown Jewel, Sami not only defeated JD McDonagh during the kickoff show but also intervened to shield Seth Rollins from Damian Priest's attempted Money in the Bank cash-in following Rollins's intense match against McIntyre.

This sequence of events could set the stage for a potential scenario where Sami confronts Rollins and issues a challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

#3. Jey Uso vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

Another potential challenger for Rollins could be Jey Uso, currently positioned as one of the prominent faces of Monday Night RAW. The former Right Hand Man made an unexpected appearance at Crown Jewel, providing assistance to Cody Rhodes against The Judgment Day.

With Cody emerging victorious against Priest, this development seemingly marks the conclusion of their rivalry against the villainous faction, paving the way for Jey to express his aspiration for a World Championship in the company.

A potential match between Seth Rollins and Jey Uso for the world title is a highly anticipated event, especially given the recent surge in prominence for the Samoan star.

#2. Drew Mcintyre turns heel and challenges Rollins again

Another potential scenario for Rollins's next challenge might involve Drew contending with The Visionary once more, but this time as a villainous character. The company hinted at this direction following Mcintyre's loss, as Rhea Ripley appeared to mock him backstage.

In a fit of frustration, The Scottish Warrior might align himself with the villainous faction and issue a rematch challenge to Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Notably, Seth has previously been involved in several matches against Shinsuke Nakamura during their feud, so a similar might occur in McIntyre's current rivalry against Rollins.

#1. Cody Rhodes could challenge The Visionary next

Cody Rhodes emerged victorious against Damian Priest at Crown Jewel 2023, solidifying his momentum in the company.

With The American Nightmare gaining traction once again, he may be the next challenger in line to confront Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship following the premium live event.

Rhodes and Rollins have a history of engaging in thrilling matches, and another clash between the two is highly anticipated, especially considering Rhodes' previous victories over the champion since his return to WWE in 2022.

