Debuting stars to provide back-up for Seth Rollins against The Judgment Day? Exploring potential swerve

Seth Rollins is at an all-time high right now as the World Heavyweight Champion. He has successfully defended the title against the likes of Finn Balor and Damian Priest and even laid waste to Dominik Mysterio.

However, The Judgment Day isn’t the one to back down. The Visionary is well aware of the traps and tricks the faction will execute to lure him into an altercation and allow Damian Priest to cash in the Money in the Bank contract. Keeping that in mind, some form of additional support could help Seth Rollins protect himself.

Luckily for The Visionary, The Creed Brothers are making their supposed WWE main roster debut on RAW soon. They lost their match on the developmental brand against The Dyad with the “Losers Leave NXT” stipulation. Julius and Brutus Creed can just be the support Seth Rollins needs to establish himself as untouchable, especially with The Judgment Day lurking in every corner.

The Creed Brothers had made themselves relevant in the third brand by winning the NXT Tag Team Championship. Furthermore, they’ve contributed to the fandom of the Diamond Mine stable in WWE’s youngest brand as well.

Even though there’s no official news or confirmation of The Creed Brothers joining RAW. However, if they do and they form a faction with The Visionary, it’s the change WWE isn’t ready for!

WWE Legend dismissed Seth Rollins’ possible rival on WWE RAW

On the previous episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins was interrupted by Cody Rhodes. However, The American Nightmare couldn’t complete two words before Brock Lesnar interfered.

The fans believe a great rivalry is coming up between The American Nightmare and The Visionary, but they might be wrong. WWE Legend Vince Russo disagrees with the greatness of The American Nightmare vs The Visionary.

"Bro, please. No, Seth vs. Cody is not Bret vs. Shawn. Not even close. I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt, the Bloodline is the top ten storyline even though I think I could rattle off ten storylines over the course of history that’s better, but I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt. Seth, please, not even close, not even in the same conversation."

It’s unknown how WWE wants to move forward for Rollins, but he has a few top names eyeing the gold!

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes