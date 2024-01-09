Debuting WWE megastar to eliminate Nia Jax from Royal Rumble 2024 to set up WrestleMania dream match? Exploring the possibility

We are just a few weeks away from the next premium live event of WWE, Royal Rumble 2024. Despite having only a few matches announced, fans highly anticipate this event, even though many have already marked this as one of the best Rumble in recent times.

Like every year, Royal Rumble 2024 will also feature the traditional Rumble matches for both Men and Women, with the winner earning a world title shot at WrestleMania 40. However, one of the possibilities that arises heading to the show might be the debut of Jade Cargill on the show.

For those unaware, Jade signed with WWE back in September 2023. However, despite making her presence on various occasions, she has yet to make her in-ring debut. So if this potential scenario of her Rumble debut comes to fruition, then fans might see Cargill eliminating Nia Jax from the over-the-top-rope match.

This belief stems from the delayed in-ring debut of the former AEW star. So upon her definitive arrival in the squared circle of the Stamford-based promotion, the company might put her against the Irresistible Force.

This might be done to test the reaction from the fans on Jade's in-ring performance and also to slowly build the 31-year-old star for a title shot in the near future. Further, Nia Jax has already announced her entry into the match, which increases the likelihood of this scenario unfolding.

Roman Reigns first time ever match at Royal Rumble 2024

Besides the traditional matches, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the premium live event. The Tribal Chief is set to face Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four Way match, with the title being on the line.

However, this match will be marked as the first Fatal Four Way match in Reigns' current title reign. The Tribal Chief won the Universal Championship back in August 2020. Since then, he rarely defended his title in multi-men matches.

This factor surely generates significant buzz among the fans, with the Bloodline Leader now being at the highest risk of losing his championship. Additionally, Damian Priest's potential MITB cash-in also heightens the excitement among fans.

For those unaware, Royal Rumble 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

It will be intriguing to witness how things will unfold on the show and whether The Tribal Chief will be able to retain his championship on the show.

