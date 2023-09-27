Debuting WWE star to replace Sheamus in The Brawling Brutes? Exploring potential reunion

The WWE Universe is disappointed by recent injury news. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, former World Heavyweight Champion Sheamus hurt his shoulder, and it is quite serious. The talented star's last bout was against Edge on the August 18 edition of SmackDown.

This unfortunate news came not long after rumors began swirling regarding The Celtic Warrior's contract potentially expiring early next year. Needless to say, he has been the talk of the town. However, if the injury is still as serious as believed, Sheamus may be out of action for quite some time.

This leaves The Brawling Brutes without their leader. While Butch and Ridge Holland could fade away without the former WWE Champion by their side, they could add a new member to the group in the form of NXT's Tyler Bate.

Bate is one of the best wrestlers in the world, and he is currently a part of the WWE NXT brand. He dominated the NXT UK prior to the brand's closing down and has remained in the championship picture on the black-and-gold brand since joining full-time.

Given the history he has with Butch, both as rivals and as two-thirds of British Strong Style, Bate could be perfect to pair up with The Bruiserweight and Ridge The Fridge. Moreover, the three superstars together could put absolute clinics on the main roster. Additionally, Bate's main roster debut is arguably overdue at this point anyway.

Butch is set for action at WWE NXT No Mercy

It remains to be seen as to whether The Brawling Brutes replace Sheamus while he is nursing his injury. Whether they do or they do not, both men are keeping busy. They regularly compete on Friday Night SmackDown as a team.

However, Butch is managing double duty in WWE. The Bruiserweight has appeared on NXT as part of the Global Heritage Invitational. Not only did he compete against some of the most talented wrestlers in the world, but he won the entire tournament.

This means he will now have a massive opportunity at NXT No Mercy. Butch will challenge Noam Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup live in Bakersfield, California. If he emerges victorious, it will be the first time The Bruiserweight will ever hold the prestigious cup despite his NXT UK roots.

NXT No Mercy is stacked beyond just the Heritage Cup bout. NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch will clash with Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules Match, and Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes will have a much-requested rematch after their previous bout dubbed a match of the year contender.

Furthermore, Dominik Mysterio will defend his North American Championship against Trick Williams. Needless to say, the big WWE event will be a must-see.

