"Definitely not Roman Reigns" - WWE Universe believes 36-year-old star is the most dominant force in Titanland

Roman Reigns has been the most prominent attraction in WWE over the last three years, primarily thanks to his 1200+ day reign as the Universal Champion. As 2023 nears its end, fans believe someone else is actually the most dominant champion in the company.

While Roman Reigns headlined several major Premium Live Events this year, including WrestleMania 39, he only competed in 11 matches, leading to a vast portion of the fan base believing other stars are more dominant champions. The question was up for debate on a recent social media post.

WWE's official Instagram posted an intriguing question asking who the most dominant champion in the company was in 2023. The options displayed in the post included The Tribal Chief, Rhea Ripley, Gunther, and Seth Rollins.

While many fans acknowledged Roman Reigns as the most prominent force, the majority believed Gunther to be the greatest champion in 2023. Considering The Ring General's immense amount of title defenses this year and the opponents he successfully defeated, the opinion is not a hot take, to say the least.

Does this person hate The Tribal Chief's reign?

The amount of likes says a lot.

Is there much competition?

Is this a hot take, or is Gunther already on a different level?

No lies detected here.

Considering Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 and has been the champion ever since. many fans claim she is the most prominent champion in the promotion.

Has Mami overtaken The Head of The Table?

Is it essential to appear frequently to stay relevant?

Many fans also acknowledged Seth Rollins's hard work and the quality of matches he has had as the World Heavyweight Champion. He certainly deserves to be in the debate.

Seth Rollins has earned some respect.

These two may be the top 2 this year.

Is this a valid point, according to you?

While Roman Reigns has remained the longest-reigning current champion, the promotion has done an excellent job booking all the other champions as well.

Who will Roman Reigns, Gunther, Rhea Ripley, and Seth Rollins face at WWE WrestleMania 40?

While there's no certainty in professional wrestling, if these stars stay as champions until the Show of Shows, the company may have hinted at their possible challengers.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns is looking increasingly likely to face Cody Rhodes again, as he has been trying to climb the ladder ever since suffering a defeat in the main event of WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare has been open about his intentions of finishing his story.

While Rhea Ripley will have a pool of challengers ready for a fight, one major name she hasn't defended her title against is Becky Lynch. The two stars had a brief confrontation on an episode of WWE RAW, potentially hinting at a WrestleMania match.

Expand Tweet

Gunther has defeated the majority of legitimate challenges on the red brand. However, Brock Lesnar is a name he has always wanted to face, and a match of such caliber would be right at home at WrestleMania 40.

After the heated confrontation on a recent episode of the red brand, Seth Rollins will likely defend his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Who was the most dominant champion in WWE this year according to you? Continue the debate in the comments section.