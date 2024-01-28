Did 10-time champion accidentally botch his elimination at the Royal Rumble? Career altering swerve explored

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is in the books. The premium live event capped off with a second consecutive win for Cody Rhodes in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. The American Nightmare last eliminated CM Punk to win the high-stakes match-up for the second straight year.

Congratulations are in order for Cody, who supposedly will get to finish his story at WrestleMania this year. However, this cannot be said about a superstar whom The American Nightmare fought so hard to bring to Monday Night RAW.

The star in question is none other than Jey Uso. The ten-time champion entered the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Match at number one and lasted for over 50 minutes. His elimination at the hands of Gunther does not seem to be a botch.

Jey sold his elimination incredibly well. He was visibly shocked, just like the rest of the WWE Universe, many of whom probably expected him to at least last until the final four. Speaking of the final four, Drew McIntyre was eliminated by CM Punk, whereas Rhodes eliminated Gunther.

WWE Superstar Jey Uso to feud with Gunther following shocking 2024 Royal Rumble elimination? Looking at the possibility

Even though Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso seems to be the direction for WrestleMania 40, WWE appears to have teased a feud between Main Event Jey Uso and Gunther during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Jey held his own against Gunther. He also spent the most time in the match, surviving elimination for 50 minutes and 50 seconds before being thrown over the top rope by the Intercontinental Champion.

It is possible that the spot could lead to a program between Jey and Gunther, possibly at the Elimination Chamber 2024. The premium live event goes down in Perth, Australia, on February 24.

