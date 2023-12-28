Did 10-time champion just spoil major WWE return after 19 months? Deciphering the clues

WWE fans love surprises. Viewers of the sports entertainment juggernaut have been able to get a few major shockers in recent months thanks to the returns of Kairi Sane, Carlito, R-Truth, Randy Orton, and CM Punk.

There is one massive free agent allegedly still on the market. This person is a 10-time champion who hasn't been seen in WWE since May 2022. The star in question, of course, is Sasha Banks. The Boss is allegedly free of any contract at the moment, and many hope she's on her way back to her home promotion.

In what could be a major spoiler regarding her potentially impending return, The Boss, now known as Mercedes Mone, posted an image of herself on Instagram. In the picture, she was shown outside of TD Garden. This is notable, as WWE held a live event at the same arena the very same night she made the post.

The clue could mean that she is indeed on her way back. She could have been backstage at the show to meet with company officials or even Triple H himself if he happened to be there. That, of course, is the optimistic perspective.

There's also a chance that the "clue" was simply The Boss teasing fans. The picture was taken earlier in the day, as it was dark outside when the show took place. There's a chance she wasn't even near the TD Garden by the time the event actually happened.

This could indicate Sasha Banks may return on WWE RAW

If the clue is to be taken at face value and a return is in the works, it is interesting that she appeared at the TD Garden. Boston, the home of the TD Garden, is also her hometown. With that being said, the show that was held was presented by the RAW brand.

Many fans had been anticipating The Boss to return on SmackDown. Her bestfriend Bayley works on the blue brand and is likely ready to feud with Damage CTRL heading into WrestleMania. The Golden Role Models could reunite to battle the fearsome faction.

Instead, there's a chance that if Banks is returning to WWE, it could be on Monday Night RAW. She could have been backstage at the live event to scout out opponents or film some kind of vignette to hype her impending comeback.

If Banks does return on WWE RAW, a feud with Rhea Ripley will be the biggest rivalry possible. Reigniting her past feuds with Nia Jax and Becky Lynch also feels possible. New stories with the likes of Tegan Nox, Zoey Stark, Xia Li, Chelsea Green, and The Way could also be fun.